Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaign starting early due to pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday, “Red Kettle” campaign early. In a news release Monday, the organization said the reason for an early start is “to rescue Christmas.”

“The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high,” The Salvation Army reported.

The organization said, based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, it could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance that includes food, paying bills, providing shelter, and helping families place gifts under the tree.

The Salvation Army said it could see up to a 50-percent decrease in funds raised through the red kettles. This, the organization said, would limit its capacity to provide services for the most vulnerable. Last year, The Salvation Army reported raising $126 million through about 30,000 red kettles.

“Our ability to raise vital funds to serve those in need this Christmas and beyond is at risk,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “We need everyone who has the capacity to come alongside us and ensure that the holiday season is bright for millions. We’re asking you to help rescue Christmas with us by providing support in any way you can. Our hope is to offset these challenges to meet the increasing demand for services across our nation.”

In Monday’s release, the Salvation Army reported that since March, it has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 800,000 people.

You can learn more about the organization’s services and several ways you can donate on The Salvation Army’s website.

