Warm sunshine again on Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures are about on target for mid-September
Wednesday looks like another quiet day for much of the area.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the quiet weather in the Plains continues Wednesday with light winds and just a few clouds moving through the area.

Early morning temperatures will be down in the 50s with light south winds. Another cold front moves into the area during the afternoon, but it will have little impact on the overall weather setup in the afternoon. Look for a shift in the winds back to the northeast, but highs will still reach the low to mid 80s.

It might cool off a few degrees Thursday, but much of the state will still be near 80.

More dry and warm weather is on the way to finish off the week and there’s no rain in sight for now.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. SE/E 5-10. High: 83.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. E/NE 5-10. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 81 Early AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 56 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 61 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; breezy.

