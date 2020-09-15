Advertisement

Wichita business brings people together in learning new skill, making masks for community

Wichita's McDonald Sewing and Vacuum joins its customers in helping to provide masks for people in the community.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With widespread concerns about equipment and supply shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, one Wichita business steps up with customers to make sure masks are available for people in the community who needs them.

At McDonald’s Sewing and Vacuum, people come together with varying degrees of sewing experience. Some are improving on their craft, while others learn a new skill.

“I have been just thrilled with all these people coming in (who) have never sewn before, but they want to make masks,” McDonald’s Sewing and Vacuum owner Delane McDonald said.

Among those stepping up in the mask-making effort is Patty Trully,

“Having been a nurse, that job was furloughed. I felt I need to be in there almost on that front line in the best way that I could, so making the masks was great,” she said.

Trully said she learned how to sew to make masks for friends and family.

“I saw a need and I learned there were other people making masks, and I thought, ‘well, I could do that,’” she said.

McDonald said the sewing community is helping to keep up with the spiked demand for fabric masks. That demand has brought people together in a community effort she describes as “awesome." It’s also renewed interest in an aging hobby."

