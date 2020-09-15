Advertisement

Wichita police launch program to help citizens clear traffic citation warrants

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching “Second Chance Thursday,” a program providing an opportunity for citizens to quickly clear traffic warrants on their records without going through the Sedgwick County jail.

This is only for city-issued traffic citation warrants that don’t involve driving under the influence.

Second Chance Thursday will take place this Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Citizens can check to see if they have active traffic warrants by clicking on the following link: https://online.wichita.gov/CourtDataServices/CourtWarrantSearch.aspx

The process to clear any traffic warrants on that day is as follows:

  • Meet WPD officers at the Patrol West Community Policing Office, 5803 W. Central;
  • Officers will verify and clear the traffic warrant; and
  • Citizens will sign an appearance form and be provided a court date regarding the alleged charges.

If citizens are not able to make it on Thursday, they can email Officer Lori Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov to make arrangements to meet with officers at a later time and date.

