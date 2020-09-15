Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools BOE approves proposal to improve access for remote learners

Middle school students in the Wichita school district start the 2020-2021 school year learning remotely from home.
Middle school students in the Wichita school district start the 2020-2021 school year learning remotely from home.(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night took further action to improve internet access for students learning remotely. The board authorized the school district to enter into two-year service agreements with T-Mobile and Verizon, based on new enrollment for remote learnings and meeting the needs of students in need of internet service.

Students at the middle-and-high-school levels in the Wichita school district are learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year. The agreement approved Monday night provides additional funding to help make sure every student in the district learning remotely has the access and resources they need to keep on track.

