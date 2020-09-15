Advertisement

Wichita radio host shares story of wife’s struggle with COVID-19

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita radio host is sharing the story of his family’s battle with COVID-19 in hopes of reminding people of how serious the virus can be.

You may know JJ Hayes from your morning commute. He hosts a morning show each day on KFDI radio. For the past week and a half, that’s where he has also shared the story of his wife’s battle with coronavirus.

Michelle Hayes tested positive for the virus on Sept. 6.

“Then on Monday, she was on Oxygen, on Tuesday she was in the ICU, and Wednesday, she was on a ventilator," recalls the radio host.

JJ also tested positive but is asymptomatic. It was a very different case from Michelle who as Type 2 diabetes and is on kidney medication that suppresses her immune system. Doctors said the future didn’t look promising.

“The doctors were very transparent with me,” said JJ. "They said typical patients like Michelle who are this sick with COVID, typically if they go on a ventilator. There’s a pretty good chance they won’t come off.”

This past Monday, JJ says a miracle happened. Michelle was taken off the ventilator and is now breathing on her own.

“Her eyes were open and she was smiling. She didn’t have a tube in her throat. And I ugly cried,” said JJ.

He spoke with his wife for the first time in a week through Facetime on Tuesday morning. The call came after days of not knowing whether he would ever hear her voice again. While Michelle’s fight continues, JJ says he couldn’t have gotten through the past couple of weeks without his faith and love from his listeners.

“It’s humbling. I’ve had hundreds of listeners reach out and offer their support," said JJ.

Now, he hopes his wife’s story will inspire others to take their health into consideration, and treat everyone with kindness during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Reno County to hold free COVID-19 testing for residents without symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents will take place on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Coronavirus

Harvey County Commission extends mask order through Oct. 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Harvey County Commission at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the county’s mask order through Oct. 19 The order requires people to wear face masks in any indoor or outdoor public space where they can’t maintain six feet of social distance.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

Coronavirus

Rawlins County Public Schools to go remote due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Rawlins County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that it will go to full remote learning for the next two weeks.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.