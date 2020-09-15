Wichita radio host shares story of wife’s struggle with COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita radio host is sharing the story of his family’s battle with COVID-19 in hopes of reminding people of how serious the virus can be.

You may know JJ Hayes from your morning commute. He hosts a morning show each day on KFDI radio. For the past week and a half, that’s where he has also shared the story of his wife’s battle with coronavirus.

Michelle Hayes tested positive for the virus on Sept. 6.

“Then on Monday, she was on Oxygen, on Tuesday she was in the ICU, and Wednesday, she was on a ventilator," recalls the radio host.

JJ also tested positive but is asymptomatic. It was a very different case from Michelle who as Type 2 diabetes and is on kidney medication that suppresses her immune system. Doctors said the future didn’t look promising.

“The doctors were very transparent with me,” said JJ. "They said typical patients like Michelle who are this sick with COVID, typically if they go on a ventilator. There’s a pretty good chance they won’t come off.”

This past Monday, JJ says a miracle happened. Michelle was taken off the ventilator and is now breathing on her own.

“Her eyes were open and she was smiling. She didn’t have a tube in her throat. And I ugly cried,” said JJ.

He spoke with his wife for the first time in a week through Facetime on Tuesday morning. The call came after days of not knowing whether he would ever hear her voice again. While Michelle’s fight continues, JJ says he couldn’t have gotten through the past couple of weeks without his faith and love from his listeners.

“It’s humbling. I’ve had hundreds of listeners reach out and offer their support," said JJ.

Now, he hopes his wife’s story will inspire others to take their health into consideration, and treat everyone with kindness during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.