Wichita school board approves petition for street improvements near Northwest High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday approved a petition for the City of Wichita to make street improvements near Northwest High School.

The petition calls for a turn lane on 13th Street into the Northwest High School parking lot. Those who have spoken up in support of the improvement argue the addition of a turn lane would ease traffic congestion.

The estimated cost of improvements is $350,000 with the district paying half of that cost once the project is completed.

