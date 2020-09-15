Wichita school board approves petition for street improvements near Northwest High School
Published: Sep. 14, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday approved a petition for the City of Wichita to make street improvements near Northwest High School.
The petition calls for a turn lane on 13th Street into the Northwest High School parking lot. Those who have spoken up in support of the improvement argue the addition of a turn lane would ease traffic congestion.
The estimated cost of improvements is $350,000 with the district paying half of that cost once the project is completed.
