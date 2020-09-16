Advertisement

Woman injured in NE Wichita shooting

A woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting reported in the 800 block of North Spruce in northeast Wichita.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is injured in a northeast Wichita shooting reported a little before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 800 block of North Spruce, near Ninth and Grove Street.

Wichita police say when officers responding to the shooting call arrived, they found the woman outside her home with gunshot wounds to her lower body. An ambulance took that woman to a local hospital.

The scene is near the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of North Ash. As of late Tuesday night, police said it’s too early in the investigation to tell if recent shootings in the area are connected.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

