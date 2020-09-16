4You: United Way distributes 78,000 toys for KS children, Garden City zoo has reasons to celebrate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

The United Way of the Plains this week began distributing 78,000 toys to area nonprofits to give to Kansas children in need. The donations are intended to help children fight boredom and anxiety, and even to help in their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo had a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate four different construction projects. This includes the primate forest, featuring lemurs, a new flamingo habitat, an expansion of the zoo’s animal health facility, and “The Conservation carousel Plaza.”

Energy company, Evergy, is investing $100,000 in COVID-19-and-racial-equality response in Wichita. This is through the company’s Community Response Fund. With the investment, 10 Wichita nonprofits will each receive $10,000 for efforts to close gaps in services due to COVID-19.

