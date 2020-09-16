Advertisement

4You: United Way distributes 78,000 toys for KS children, Garden City zoo has reasons to celebrate

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

The United Way of the Plains this week began distributing 78,000 toys to area nonprofits to give to Kansas children in need. The donations are intended to help children fight boredom and anxiety, and even to help in their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo had a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate four different construction projects. This includes the primate forest, featuring lemurs, a new flamingo habitat, an expansion of the zoo’s animal health facility, and “The Conservation carousel Plaza.”

Energy company, Evergy, is investing $100,000 in COVID-19-and-racial-equality response in Wichita. This is through the company’s Community Response Fund. With the investment, 10 Wichita nonprofits will each receive $10,000 for efforts to close gaps in services due to COVID-19.

Dance studio becomes a classroom for remote learners

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In Ark City, the school district is starting the year in a hybrid format. That means that students are split up into two groups, with one group going in-person Monday and Tuesday and the other learning online. That switches on Thursday and Friday. And on Wednesday, the entire district is remote.

4You: Kansas Proud stories for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Wichita police sergeant charged with misdemeanor battery

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department said one of its sergeants has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery by the City of Wichita Municipal Court.

Reports: College basketball season to kick off Nov. 25

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Multiple national reports suggest that the official start of the season for NCAA Division I basketball will be Nov. 25.

Wichita police investigate 4 shootings, 3 murders in 4 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The Wichita Police Department’s investigations into a recent string of violent crime include four shootings and three murders within four days.

Anti-maskers dig graves as punishment in Indonesia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
Indonesia has instituted a unique punishment for people who violate the country’s mask mandate, and that’s digging graves for COVID-19 victims.

Laid off workers apply for TAA Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Workforce Center of South Central Kansas is helping unemployed individuals apply for a federal program to gain new skills.

Dr. Norman discusses KDHE outbreak reporting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently reevaluating the way it reports COVID-19 outbreaks.

KDHE secretary explains Kansas' 52 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron and Angela Smith
The department said they will begin naming active locations again on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Former Kansas ITT Tech students receive $2 million in student-debt relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Students from Kansas that attended ITT Tech will get more than $2 million in student debt relief.