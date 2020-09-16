Anti-maskers dig graves as punishment in Indonesia

EAST JAVA, Indonesia (CNN) - Indonesia has instituted a unique punishment for people who violate the country’s mask mandate, and that’s digging graves for COVID-19 victims.

According to CNN affiliate, CNN Indonesia, at least eight people in a southern island off the country were required to dig graves after failing to wear face masks on Tuesday.

CNN Indonesia also reports dozens of other citizens have had to pay the fine of 150,000 rupiah, which is about $10 for violating protocol.

Indonesia has reported more than 225,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and nearly 9,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

