Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman hosts COVID-19 update

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman of the KDHE will hold a news conference updating the State of Kansas on its COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says KDHE Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday regarding Kansas' COVID-19 recovery efforts.

If you’re not able to see the video player, click here, or watch on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laid off workers apply for TAA Program

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Workforce Center of South Central Kansas is helping unemployed individuals apply for a federal program to gain new skills.

News

KDHE reassessing naming active COVID-19 clusters, 52 deaths since Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department said they will begin naming active locations again on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Education

Former Kansas ITT Tech students receive $2 million in student-debt relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Students from Kansas that attended ITT Tech will get more than $2 million in student debt relief.

News

Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas continues to provide services for those in need

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County Commission to recommend curfew extension for bars, nightclubs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

News

"Community leaders speak out after shootings leave 3 dead in 4 days."

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Wichita Police: Officers cite 4 businesses over weekend for not enforcing city’s mask ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department confirms officers cited four local businesses over the weekend (Sept. 12-13) for not enforcing the city’s ordinance on masks.

News

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: 17 hours ago

Kansas Proud

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wichita State University on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) unveiled a big gift: an eight-and-one-half foot tall statue of the university’s mascot, WuShock.

Crime

Wichita police arrest, identify standoff suspect wanted in 2 rape investigations

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man at the center of a standoff Tuesday night as 33-year-old Patrick Newborn