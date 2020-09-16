Advertisement

Former Kansas ITT Tech students receive $2 million in student-debt relief

(WDTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Kansas that attended ITT Tech will get more than $2 million in student debt relief.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says almost 300 former ITT Tech students from across the state will get over $2 million in education loan relief as part of a settlement between the state and a private lender at the failed for-profit college.

Schmidt said the settlement released on Tuesday between Kansas, 47 other states and PEAKS Trust will see about $330 million in debt relief for 35,000 borrowers across America that have outstanding principal balances, with 290 Kansans receiving $2,015,269.84 in relief. He said PEAKS is affiliated with Deutsche Bank entities.

According to the AG, ITT filed bankruptcy in 2016 during investigations by state attorneys general and action by the U.S. Department of Education restricting access to federal student aid. He said ITT had campuses in Wichita and the Kansas City metro area.

“This settlement provides meaningful relief to Kansas student borrowers who were induced to undertake these loans through means that violated Kansas law,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the agreement says IT and PEAKS should have known that the students would not be able to repay the temporary credit when it became due nine months later. He said many students complained they thought the temporary credit was like a federal loan and would not be due until six months after they graduated. However, he said when the loan came due, ITT pressured and coerced students into accepting loans from PEAKS, which carried higher interest rates that were far above federal loans.

According to AG Schmidt, PEAKS was formed after the 2008 financial crisis when private sources of lending available to for-profit colleges disappeared. He said ITT created a lending program with PEAKS to offer students temporary credit to cover gaps in tuition between federal student aid and the cost of tuition.

Schmidt said students with questions about their rights under the settlement will get information in notices that will be sent. He said students may also call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-342-2310 or click here for more information.

According to the AG’s Office, this is the third settlement it has obtained that provides student loan relief for former students of for-profit colleges in Kansas. It said in January of 2019, it secured an agreement providing over $2 million in debt relief for 1,077 former students of Career Education Corporation and in June of 2019 won over $1 million in loan relief to 108 ITT students. It said the June agreement was with Student CU Connect CUSO, LLC, which also offered loans financing tuition at ITT Tech.

A copy of the settlement can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laid off workers apply for TAA Program

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Workforce Center of South Central Kansas is helping unemployed individuals apply for a federal program to gain new skills.

News

Dr. Lee Norman hosts COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman of the KDHE will hold a news conference updating the State of Kansas on its COVID-19 recovery efforts.

News

KDHE reassessing naming active COVID-19 clusters, 52 deaths since Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department said they will begin naming active locations again on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

News

Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas continues to provide services for those in need

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County Commission to recommend curfew extension for bars, nightclubs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

News

"Community leaders speak out after shootings leave 3 dead in 4 days."

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Wichita Police: Officers cite 4 businesses over weekend for not enforcing city’s mask ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department confirms officers cited four local businesses over the weekend (Sept. 12-13) for not enforcing the city’s ordinance on masks.

News

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: 17 hours ago

Kansas Proud

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wichita State University on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) unveiled a big gift: an eight-and-one-half foot tall statue of the university’s mascot, WuShock.

Crime

Wichita police arrest, identify standoff suspect wanted in 2 rape investigations

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man at the center of a standoff Tuesday night as 33-year-old Patrick Newborn