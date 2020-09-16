Advertisement

Heavy police presence comes with standoff in SE Wichita

The Wichita Police Department responds to a standoff at an apartment complex in southeast Wichita.
The Wichita Police Department responds to a standoff at an apartment complex in southeast Wichita.(KWCH)
Sep. 15, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Heavy police response in southeast Wichita comes with a standoff reported at the Clairmont Apartments in the 9100 block of East Harry, near Harry and Webb Road.

That response from the Wichita Police Department includes a K-9 unit and at least one armored vehicle. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene to gather further information once Wichita police can confirm details on the department’s response.

