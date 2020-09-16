Advertisement

KDHE reassessing naming active COVID-19 clusters, 52 deaths since Monday

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing feedback, “both positive and negative,” the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will reassess the way they name active COVID-19 clusters to better reflect current COVID-19 cases increases.

The department said they will begin naming active locations again on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“We know people appreciate the transparency and information, and that allows Kansans to make informed decisions when assessing personal risk,” a statement on the KDHE COVID-19 dashboard read.

Statewide, KDHE reported 971 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, putting the state at over 50,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state also saw 52 new deaths, putting the total at 586 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 44 since Monday.

The state is reporting a 7.7% monthly positive rate.

KDHE and private labs have processed 413,356 negative test results.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

