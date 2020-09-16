No big change for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even after a cold front has moved through, we are not likely to have any big changes in the weather around Kansas Thursday. Most of the state will have highs near 80 degrees with no rain in sight.

Early in the day, some passing clouds will be possible over south central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the day and then be close to 80 by the end of the afternoon. Winds will remain light.

Friday will have an uptick in the winds across western Kansas, but it’s not likely to be anything more than 10-20 mph.

A little more wind is on the way for the weekend, but temperatures will still be in the low to mid 80s with no chance of any rain for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. NE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Early AM clouds, then mostly sunny. NE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. E 5-10. Low: 55.

Fri: High: 80 Sunny.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 58 Sunny, a bit breezy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 60 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

