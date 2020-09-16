Advertisement

Reports: College basketball season to kick off Nov. 25

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena &amp;copy;Kelly Ross
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena &amp;copy;Kelly Ross(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple national reports suggest that the official start of the season for NCAA Division I basketball will be Nov. 25. This would be about two weeks from the original start date, but still allow teams to schedule up to 28 games prior to the postseason, only three less than usual.

Once the start date is established, conferences can make decisions and individual programs can begin putting together schedules. The late November start is preferred because students will be away from campuses for the Thanksgiving break. Practices can start Oct. 14 under this timeline.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita police investigate 4 shootings, 3 murders in 4 days

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The Wichita Police Department’s investigations into a recent string of violent crime include four shootings and three murders within four days.

International

Anti-maskers dig graves as punishment in Indonesia

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CNN
Indonesia has instituted a unique punishment for people who violate the country’s mask mandate, and that’s digging graves for COVID-19 victims.

Local

Laid off workers apply for TAA Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Workforce Center of South Central Kansas is helping unemployed individuals apply for a federal program to gain new skills.

News

Dr. Norman discusses KDHE outbreak reporting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently reevaluating the way it reports COVID-19 outbreaks.

Latest News

News

KDHE reassessing naming active COVID-19 clusters, 52 deaths since Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department said they will begin naming active locations again on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Education

Former Kansas ITT Tech students receive $2 million in student-debt relief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Students from Kansas that attended ITT Tech will get more than $2 million in student debt relief.

News

Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas continues to provide services for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County Commission to recommend curfew extension for bars, nightclubs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

News

"Community leaders speak out after shootings leave 3 dead in 4 days."

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wichita Police: Officers cite 4 businesses over weekend for not enforcing city’s mask ordinance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department confirms officers cited four local businesses over the weekend (Sept. 12-13) for not enforcing the city’s ordinance on masks.