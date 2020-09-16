Reports: College basketball season to kick off Nov. 25

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple national reports suggest that the official start of the season for NCAA Division I basketball will be Nov. 25. This would be about two weeks from the original start date, but still allow teams to schedule up to 28 games prior to the postseason, only three less than usual.

Once the start date is established, conferences can make decisions and individual programs can begin putting together schedules. The late November start is preferred because students will be away from campuses for the Thanksgiving break. Practices can start Oct. 14 under this timeline.

