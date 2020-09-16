Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission to recommend curfew extension for bars, nightclubs

Club Blu is one of 74 bars and nightclubs closed in Sedgwick County to slow the spread of COVID-19.
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell made the motion to Dr. Garold Minns, the county’s Local Health Officer, that the 11 p.m. curfew - in the current public health order - be moved to midnight. The vote passed unanimously.

Over the weekend, the Wichita Police Department cited four local businesses for not enforcing the city’s ordinance on masks. Dr. Minns updated the wording on the order to show the county’s guidance is not voluntary. This followed reports of bars and nightclubs staying open past the 11 p.m. curfew outlined in the order.

