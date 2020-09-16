Warm Wednesday, storm-free for the next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a warm Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s, or a several degrees above normal. Like Tuesday, skies will be quiet save for a few passing clouds, mainly this morning.
A cold front will move through the state later today and tonight, but other than temperatures tumbling a few degrees, into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday, we will barely notice it.
The extended outlook keeps Kansas quiet over the next 7 to 10 days. With a stagnant weather pattern in place across the country, our local conditions will not change much. Expect near normal temperatures along with limited rain chances through next week.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST:
Today: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 85.
Tonight: Mostly clear. NE/N 5-10. Low: 60.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 81.
Tomorrow Night: Clear. N 5-10. Low: 56.
Fri: High: 80. Low: 58. Sunny.
Sat: High: 83. Low: 61. Sunny, breezy.
Sun: High: 84. Low: 63. Mostly sunny and breezy.
Mon: High: 85. Low: 62. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.
Tue: High: 83. Low: 63. Mostly sunny.
