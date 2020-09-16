Wichita police investigate 4 shootings, 3 murders in 4 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department’s investigations into a recent string of violent crime include four shootings and three murders within four days. Police Wednesday morning did arrest a man for murder in a Tuesday-morning deadly shooting in the 1100 block of North Ash in northeast Wichita. A 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old men were injured. Investigators continue their work to determine the motives behind the violence and what if any of the recent shootings are connected.

The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night, nearby on Spruce Street, where someone shot a woman outside of a home. Responding WPD officers found the woman with wounds to her lower body. Wednesday, police said that woman was in the hospital, and while they’re not sure if Tuesday’s shootings are connected, people living in the northeast Wichita neighborhood in the area of Ninth and Grove say they are scared.

A third shooting in that area happened early Saturday morning (Sept. 12) in the 1300 block of North Volutsia. Neighbors Wednesday addressed their concerns after three shootings -- two of them deadly -- happening in less than a week within blocks of their homes.

“I would like to see it stop, but how can you automatically stop it?” said neighbor Isabelle Elder.

In a fourth recent shooting that happened Sunday in the 1600 block of South Water, in south Wichita, a 17-year-old Wichita West High School student died from his injuries and a 41-year-old woman was critically injured.

To this point, police aren’t sure if any of the shootings are related nor if they are affiliated with gang violence. Neighbors living in the are of Ninth and Grove say that’s concerning.

“We haven’t had anything like that in a long time. I hope that we don’t have any more," neighbor Leonard Jacques said.

With uncertainty comes frustration.

“It’s scary, but what can you do?” Elder said. “You can only call the police. Or, if you see somebody breaking in, you can call the police. Sometimes they may catch them, sometimes they may not.”

In the continued investigations, police ask for the public’s help. Anyone with information on any of the recent shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

