Wichita Police: Officers cite 4 businesses over weekend for not enforcing city’s mask ordinance

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms officers cited four local businesses over the weekend (Sept. 12-13) for not enforcing the city’s ordinance on masks. Currently, face masks are mandatory in public under both the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County health orders.

This week, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns updated the wording on the order to show the county’s guidance is not mandatory. This followed reports of bars and nightclubs staying open past the 11 p.m. curfew outlines in the order.

The current Sedgwick County public health order is in place through Oct. 21.

