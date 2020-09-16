Wichita police sergeant charged with misdemeanor battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its sergeants has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery by the City of Wichita Municipal Court.

Police said the charge stems from an incident between Sergeant Maurice Mitchell and a coworker during a training exercise. No physical injuries occurred.

Mitchell was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review. WPD will review the incident to determine if department policies were violated after the completion of the criminal proceedings.

WPD requested the assistance of the Goddard Police Department to investigate the incident, and an outside prosecutor reviewed the case to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

WPD officials received confirmation of the charges on Tuesday.

