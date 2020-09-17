Advertisement

4You: Wichita dedicates time capsule to city’s future, 2 WPD officers recognized for saving life

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

The City of Wichita is dedicating a time capsule to Wichita’s future, re-burying it in the city’s Delano District. The time capsule, first buried in 2003 after the Douglas Street Bridge was completed, contained newspapers, pictures, and other items found during the bridge’s construction. It was opened in 2017 in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the famous Chisholm Trail. Thursday, in honor of Wichita’s 150th birthday, it was buried again with most of its original items at the foot of the clock tower in Delano.

Plans call for the time capsule to be dug up again in 25 years when Wichita celebrates its 175th birthday.

The Wichita Police Department recognized two of its officers for saving a citizen’s life. Officer Benjamin Schaefer and Officer Jared Thomas were awarded the Kansas Association Cheifs of Police Life Saving Silver Awards for their action in April, helping a man severely injured in a motorcycle crash.

The City of Derby honored one of its residents this week with a key to the city. Chuck Warren was recognized for his dedication to the community.

The Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center celebrates the 92nd birthday of a Kansas man who bravely served his country. The veteran named Jack a Kansas Honor Flight and American Legion Post 4 (Wichita) representative.

