6 staff members at Russell Regional Hospital test positive for COVID-19

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Six staff members at Russell Regional Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said that all but two of the staff cases are maintained in “a small single department.”

Close contacts have been or will be contacted by the county health department, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

“As you are aware, there has recently been an increase in positive cases in Russell as well as the surrounding counties. Unfortunately, this has impacted Russell Regional Hospital,” part of the Facebook post reads.

September 17, 2020 For Immediate Release Russell Regional Hospital’s top priority has been and continues to be... Posted by Russell Regional Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.