6 staff members at Russell Regional Hospital test positive for COVID-19

(KWQC)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Six staff members at Russell Regional Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said that all but two of the staff cases are maintained in “a small single department.”

Close contacts have been or will be contacted by the county health department, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

“As you are aware, there has recently been an increase in positive cases in Russell as well as the surrounding counties. Unfortunately, this has impacted Russell Regional Hospital,” part of the Facebook post reads.

