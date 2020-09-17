Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

According to 41 Action News, Director at the KCEB, Sean Kieffer, said any voter within the their jurisdiction will be allowed to vote at the stadium. They will have voting machines, pending approval of final details.

Those in the jurisdiction include citizens living with the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri in Jackson Co., Missouri.

The city is also considering Bartle Hall and the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy as potential polling locations.

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri is a polling location as well, the team announced Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.