Beautiful weather into Friday

Temperatures continue to be near normal for mid-September
More mild weather in store for Friday
More mild weather in store for Friday
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more beautiful weather is expected Friday, but we will continue to see some hazy skies because of the western wildfire smoke.

Low temperatures early in the day will be down in the 50s with light winds. The afternoon highs will be near 80 with south to southeast winds.

Expect it to turn breezy on Saturday with south winds pushing our temperatures back above 80 in most areas. Sunday will have slightly stronger winds from the south as temperatures warm up a little more. There’s still no sign of any rain coming to Kansas soon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. NE/E 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, but hazy (smoke). SE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Clear. SE 5-10. Low: 57.

Sat: High: 81 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 60 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 59 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

