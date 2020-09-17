Advertisement

Cold front brings slight cool-down to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved through Kansas last night, but temperatures will only tumble a few degrees today.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved through Kansas last night, but temperatures will only tumble a few degrees today. After we saw highs in the lower to middle 80s on Wednesday, we are looking at upper 70s to lower 80s today.

A clear and cool night in the 50s will give way to a fantastic Friday. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out around 80 alongside a light breeze and low humidity.

The extended outlook keeps Kansas quiet over the next 7 to 10 days. With a stagnant weather pattern in place across the country, our local conditions will not change much. Expect near normal temperatures along with limited rain chances through next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear. E 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. SE 5-10. Low: 57.

Sat: High: 81. Low: 60. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 60. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 83. Low: 57. Sunny.

Tue: High: 81. Low: 56. Sunny.

Wed: High: 82. Low: 59. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

