Advertisement

Fort Hays State University to begin weekly COVID-19 testing

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Ellis County includes Fort Hays University students who attended house parties and bars last weekend (Aug. 14 and 15).
A rise in COVID-19 cases in Ellis County includes Fort Hays University students who attended house parties and bars last weekend (Aug. 14 and 15).(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University announced that beginning next week, a new COVID-19 surveillance testing program begins. The weekly testing for asymptomatic members of the campus' community “will supplement the ongoing symptomatic testing available in the Student Health Center,” the university said.

The university said the main goal of the surveillance testing program is to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 among its on-campus community. The testing program will sample a small number of people within a group in regular contact with one another (a campus cohort).

“If a member of the cohort tests positive, expanded testing for the group will be available,” the university said.

Groups designated as a “cohort” include residents in university housing, athletic teams, faculty and students in on-campus classes, employees in departments who are in frequent contact with members of the campus community and the public, and university employees who are in frequent contact as a group.

“Individuals in these cohort groups will be notified in advance and provided with additional details including timing, location, and any specific testing protocols,” the university said. “Testing is voluntary and based on self-collected saliva specimen kits. Surveillance testing is scheduled to start the week of September 21 and will continue into December.”

The ramp-up in testing follows a report last month in which Ellis County reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in less than a week. The Ellis County Health Department said one of the contributing factors was Fort Hays State students attending house parties and bars.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data vary widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

National

Covering COVID on Campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Students, faculty and residents of college towns are asking for more coronavirus case information from local universities. InvestigateTV looks at the nation's largest schools to see what is and isn't being reported.

State

State Finance Council approves $290 million in COVID-19 relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The State Finance Council on Thursday unanimously approved $290 million in funds to assist Kansans with relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

Latest News

National Politics

House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

News

Stevens County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The county did not disclose whether the individual had underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

6 staff members at Russell Regional Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The hospital said that all but two of the staff cases are maintained in “a small single department.”

Coronavirus

Trump contradicts CDC testimony on masks, coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on testimony that the CDC director provided earlier that same day.