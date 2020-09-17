Nearly 70,000 Kansans may still be eligible for stimulus payment

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday a state-by-state breakdown of the roughly nine million people receiving a special mailing this month encouraging them to see if they’re eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment.

According to the breakdown, 69,595 Kansans who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may qualify for the Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS will send out letters to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019. The letter, officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria. It also urges recipients to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

“Based on an internal analysis, these are people who typically don’t have a tax return filing requirement because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099, and other third-party statements,” said the IRS.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:

are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

have a work-eligible Social Security number; and

can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.

