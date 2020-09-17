Advertisement

Poll workers told to ‘act surprised’ if asked about no mask

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged in an email to “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren’t wearing masks given the coronavirus threat.

The St. Charles County Election Authority’s email Wednesday says workers will not be required to wear a mask but must keep one near them and put it on if a voter asks.

The county’s elections director, Kurt Bahr, said Thursday that the email was simply worded poorly and that the “act surprised” phrasing was meant to convey that workers should just put on a mask when asked about it instead of engaging in a debate with the voter to keep lines moving.

