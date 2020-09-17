Red Cross seeking more volunteers in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Red Cross is seeking more volunteers for its natural disaster response due to high demand.

The organization is facing a high demand for emergency workers due to wildfires out west and two hurricanes within weeks of each other.

The Red Cross also said in a release that the group has responded to 207 home fires in their region.

You can learn more about being a volunteer and apply here.

