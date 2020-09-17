Advertisement

Salina DACA recipient shares experience

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - An event held Wednesday at the Salina Art Center brought people together in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. At the event, a DACA recipient living in Salina shared her experience in the U.S.

Yessenia Baquera has lived in Salina since she was 3 years old. She didn’t realize until high school just how much her legal status would affect her since she wasn’t born in the United States.

“I wanted to do what everybody else did. And just not really knowing until you’re in high school, that you know, pretty much your life was kind of shattered. Like anything you wanna do, they tell you, you just can’t because you don’t have the legal status,” Baquera said.

When the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created in 2012 to protect the legal status of children who grew up in the U.S. but weren’t born in the country, Baquera said she applied immediately.

“I submitted an application. It was really scary because it was new, but I still wanted to try," she said. Not long after applying for the program, Baquera learned she’d been granted DACA-recipient status. That’s when she began working and quickly realized the opportunities that come with having a legal status.

“I started working for the police department here in Saina. Just applying was nerve-wracking,” Baquera said. I was like, ‘how’re they going to pick me?' But you know, I applied just like anybody else and I took the test and I just kept going through it and they hired me."

Baquera on Wednesday shared her story with about a dozen people who came to listen. she said if she’s able to help anyone with her testimony, it’s worth it to her.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of McPherson says mobile home residents must go

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local petition calls for hospitals, nursing homes to allow family visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
A local petition calling for hospitals and nursing homes to allow family members to visit patients on Wednesday was presented to Sedgwick County commissioners. With widespread circulation, that petition is going viral on social media.

News

KDHE secretary explains Kansas' 52 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

United Way of the Plains donates 78,000 toys for children in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
United Way of the Plains donates 78,000 toys for children in need

Latest News

News

Wichita police work 4 shootings in 4 days, 3 of them deadly

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita police work 4 shootings in 4 days, 3 of them deadly

News

Wichita bars, nightclubs want to resume normal business hours, despite recommendation to extend curfew

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita bars, nightclubs want to resume normal business hours, despite recommendation to extend curfew

News

Dance studio becomes a classroom for remote learners

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dance studio becomes a classroom for remote learners

News

Dance studio becomes a classroom for remote learners

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In Ark City, the school district is starting the year in a hybrid format. That means that students are split up into two groups, with one group going in-person Monday and Tuesday and the other learning online. That switches on Thursday and Friday. And on Wednesday, the entire district is remote.

News

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

News

4You: Kansas Proud stories for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago