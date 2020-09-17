Advertisement

Sedgwick County makes upgrades to text-to-911 system

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County upgraded its text-to-911 system.

911 dispatchers are now able to start text conversations.

They can also receive texts in any language with an automatic translator and use the what3words app to pinpoint a caller’s location.

Prior to the upgrades, dispatchers could receive texts but could not start the conversation.

The county says users will see a 10-digit number that is unique to Sedgwick County 911.

