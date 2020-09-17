Stevens County reports first COVID-19 death

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Stevens County in southwestern Kansas has reported its first known COVID-19 death.

The county did not disclose whether the individual had underlying health conditions.

The individual tested positive for the virus on Aug. 28, then was hospitalized on Sept. 1. They had no known exposure to other positive cases in the county, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.