Student suffers minor injury in east Wichita school bus crash
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A school bus crashed Thursday afternoon in east Wichita sending the only student on board to the hospital.
The accident, involving a school bus and a truck, happened around 3:30 p.m. 8th and Woodlawn.
A spokesperson for the Wichita School District said there was a student from Griffenstein who was on the bus when it crashed. That student was taken to the hospital with a bloody nose.
An Eyewitness News photojournalist captured photos of the bus which shows significant front-end damage.
