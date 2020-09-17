Vape pen explodes in Phillips County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the dangers of vaping. But this time, they’re not talking about your health.

The sheriff’s office posted two photos on its Facebook page asking the following questions: “Did you hear the fire siren this morning? Here’s photos of the car that was involved. Any ideas what started the fire?”

The sheriff’s said the car fire was caused by an exploding vape pen.

“The vape pen uses a rechargeable lithium battery and when a malfunction occurs, it can be catastrophic,” said the sheriff’s office.

