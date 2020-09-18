Advertisement

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19.
A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

America’s longest-living couple celebrates 85th wedding anniversary

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff
In life, there’s something to be said for being agreeable. Each grew to love the passions of the other.

National

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

America's longest-living couple celebrates 85 years together

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A couple celebrates their 85th wedding anniversary, making them America's oldest, longest-living married couple.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

News

Wesley Healthcare announces updated visitor policy

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Starting Monday, patients will be allowed to have one visitor inside the hospital from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores citing security risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will saddle the apps with technical restrictions that could seriously limit their functionality in the U.S.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

National

AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
An Associated Press review of medical records for four women and interviews with lawyers revealed growing allegations that Dr. Mahendra Amin performed surgeries and other procedures on detained immigrants that they never sought or didn’t fully understand.