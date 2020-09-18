Advertisement

Car of the Week

Rusty Eck Car of the week v5
Rusty Eck Car of the week v5(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita business brings people together in learning new skill, making masks for community

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
With widespread concerns about equipment and supply shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, one Wichita business steps up with customers to make sure masks are available for people in the community who needs them.

Business

Textron Aviation designs plane as part of national effort to provide meals for people in need

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
On Monday, Wheels Up, “the leading brand in private aviation,” unveiled its first-ever orange Beechcraft King Air 350i. Textron Aviation designed and painted the plane that will serve as “a flying symbol to raise awareness for food insecurity."

Business

Week of September 14: Job of The Day

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
Week of September 14: Job of The Day

News

Wichita business hiring 100 employees over next 5 weeks

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
A Wichita company is looking to expand with the hiring of 100 fulltime employees over the next five weeks.

Latest News

Business

Koch Industries launching partnership to find potential software developers in Wichita area

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Koch Industires, Inc. Thursday announced its launch of an innovative pilot program to find hidden talent in the Wichita area for future job opportunities in software development.

Building You

Workforce Center president encourages unemployed to start job search

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
More than 38,000 jobs openings are available in Kansas right now.

Business

Target’s next car seat trade-in event kicks off Sept. 13

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-in Event kicks off Sept. 13 and continues through Sept. 26.

News

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to reduce service through Kansas

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Amtrak passengers in Kansas will see reduced service starting in October as part of the rail service’s nationwide cutback in routes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Business

Department of Defense awards contract to Textron Aviation in Wichita

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The defense department awarded more than $11 million for Textron Aviation to work on the onboard oxygen systems on the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II.

Kansas Proud

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu and Ruby Munguia
A little more than one week since a devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed at least 135 people and injured thousands more, a country already facing economic woes was further thrown into crisis.