Charles Koch Arena to serve as early voting site

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charles Koch Arena on Wichita State’s campus will serve as an early voting site for the 2020 general election.

The site will be open Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for early voting.

Wichita State’s Shockers Vote! Volition said the space will be large enough to encourage social distancing and following county health department protocols.

The coalition, in partnership with the Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Sedgwick County Elections Office, wants to make it a permanent partnership.

“Through our efforts with Voter Registration, Election Engagement and creating the Joy of Voting, we want to show that Shockers Vote at Wichita State University.” said Gabriel Fonseca, assistant director of student involvement in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for our work in the coalition, and we are looking forward to working with athletics and the county to make this a permanent partnership and opportunity for our Shockers.”

