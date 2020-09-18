Advertisement

Charles Koch Arena to serve as early voting site

Charles Koch Arena will be an early voting site.
Charles Koch Arena will be an early voting site.(KWCH 12)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charles Koch Arena on Wichita State’s campus will serve as an early voting site for the 2020 general election.

The site will be open Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for early voting.

Wichita State’s Shockers Vote! Volition said the space will be large enough to encourage social distancing and following county health department protocols.

The coalition, in partnership with the Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Sedgwick County Elections Office, wants to make it a permanent partnership.

“Through our efforts with Voter Registration, Election Engagement and creating the Joy of Voting, we want to show that Shockers Vote at Wichita State University.” said Gabriel Fonseca, assistant director of student involvement in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for our work in the coalition, and we are looking forward to working with athletics and the county to make this a permanent partnership and opportunity for our Shockers.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local high school football teams put COVID-19 precautions in place to continue season

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Friday night lights are back – at least for some teams.

News

Local high school football teams taking precautions against COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

MISSING: Arkansas couple last seen in Sumner County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Pike’s County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas needs help looking for Ferris and Nancy Symonds.

News

Free meal distribution begins for students in USD 259

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

'Scootski' turns heads on Wichita streets

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County extends curfew for bars, nightclubs to midnight starting Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

News

Man turns heads on Wichita streets with his ‘scootski’

Updated: 11 hours ago
What resembles a jetski on the road is what Daniel Thomas calls a “scootski.”

Western Kansas News

Meade cancels day of classes, moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 spread

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Meade, USD 226 announced Thursday that there would be no school for all students on Friday (Sept. 18) and that starting on Monday, (Sept. 21), the entire district will shift to remote learning for at least a week.

News

Rural health officials want different approach to COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
When it comes to distributing a vaccine, rural Kansas communities want to take a different approach than more densely-populated areas of the state.

News

Central Kansas corn crop looks good

Updated: 15 hours ago
Central Kansas corn crop looks good