Wichita crews battle 2-alarm fire at church in north Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a church in North Riverside.

The Wichita Fire Department said on Twitter heavy smoke could be coming from the church located near 16th & Salina. Firefighters determined the fire was coming from a classroom that was connected to the church by a breezeway. There was a little bit of smoke damage, but crews kept the fire from getting into the church.

A second alarm was placed on the fire, which means extra crews were called out to help fight the blaze, because of the church’s size.

No one was in the church at the time. Crews said a neighbor who saw the smoke coming from the church called 911.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.

It’s unknown whether there will be services on Sunday.

