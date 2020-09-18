Advertisement

Hazy sunshine & some wind for the weekend

Smoke will continue to filter through Kansas skies
A mild weekend with a tad more wind for the Plains
A mild weekend with a tad more wind for the Plains
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that smoke will continue to pass through our skies across the Plains as the wind picks up for much of the area. Temperatures will not be changing much over the weekend.

Look for a cool start Saturday with lows in the 50s and afternoon highs climbing to near 80 for south central Kansas. It will be a little warmer in the west with mid 80s by the end of the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible for western Kansas.

Expect a gusty wind again Sunday with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. Skies will be sunny and we will continue to see smoke passing through our skies.

Next week, the weather will remain unchanged for much of the Plains. Expect sunshine and highs near 80 for most of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. E/SE 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. SE 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 58.

Sun: High: 81 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 59 Sunny.

Tue: High: 79 LOw: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 57 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 81 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

