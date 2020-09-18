Kansas in for a fantastic Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a fantastic Friday! Wake-up temperatures in the 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will not be a problem in Wichita, but western Kansas will turn breezy later today.

No matter what ‘Catch it Kansas’ football game you are going to, it will be a winning forecast. Kick-off temperatures in the upper 70s will fall into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

Get ready for a warm and windy weekend. Temperatures will top-out in the lower to middle 80s alongside a strong and gusty south breeze.

The extended outlook keeps Kansas quiet over the next 7 to 10 days. With a stagnant weather pattern in place across the country, our local conditions will not change much. Expect near normal temperatures along with limited rain chances through next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 79.

Tonight: Clear. SE 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S 5-15. Low: 60.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 60. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 57. Sunny.

Tue: High: 80. Low: 58. Sunny.

Wed: High: 81. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 79. Low: 54. Mostly sunny.

