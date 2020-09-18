Meade cancels day of classes, moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 spread

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A school district in southwest Kansas on Thursday announced temporary, but drastic changes due to the local spread of COVID-19.

Meade, USD 266 announced Thursday that there would be no school for all students on Friday (Sept. 18) and that starting on Monday, (Sept. 21), the entire district will shift to remote learning for at least a week.

The district also said all activities and practices are canceled at least through next week.

Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Meade County, which has a population of about 4,000, including about 1,500 in the town of Meade. Those cases include local schools.

“Due to the high rate of positive COVI-19 cases in Meade, additional staff members who have tested positive or are in quarantine, students in quarantine, and now a positive student from each building, Meade Schools are forced to make a difficult decision,” the district said in a Thursday-evening Facebook post.

