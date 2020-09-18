Advertisement

MISSING: Arkansas couple last seen in Sumner County

The Pike’s County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas needs help looking for Ferris and Nancy Symonds.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OXFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that was on their way home from Utah to Arkansas was last seen in Oxford, Kan. Tuesday.

The Pike’s County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas needs help looking for Ferris and Nancy Symonds.

They were driving a silver 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with Arkansas license plate 077 ZHB. They were on their way home to Newhope, Arkansas.

If you see the couple or the vehicle, they said to call the sheriff’s department at (870) 285-3315.

By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

What resembles a jetski on the road is what Daniel Thomas calls a “scootski.”

By KWCH Staff
Meade, USD 226 announced Thursday that there would be no school for all students on Friday (Sept. 18) and that starting on Monday, (Sept. 21), the entire district will shift to remote learning for at least a week.

By Grant DeMars
When it comes to distributing a vaccine, rural Kansas communities want to take a different approach than more densely-populated areas of the state.

