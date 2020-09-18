MISSING: Arkansas couple last seen in Sumner County

OXFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that was on their way home from Utah to Arkansas was last seen in Oxford, Kan. Tuesday.

The Pike’s County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas needs help looking for Ferris and Nancy Symonds.

They were driving a silver 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with Arkansas license plate 077 ZHB. They were on their way home to Newhope, Arkansas.

If you see the couple or the vehicle, they said to call the sheriff’s department at (870) 285-3315.

