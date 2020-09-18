Advertisement

Rural health officials want different approach to COVID-19 vaccine

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to distributing a vaccine, rural Kansas communities want to take a different approach than more densely-populated areas of the state. The reason: Doctors in Kansas' rural communities point out the COVID-19 virus impacts their areas differently than higher population areas like Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City, Kan.

While it could still be a few months before a COVID-19 vaccine is available, health officials are making plans on how to distribute it. This is why Kansas Governor Laura Kelly asked rural health administrators for their input.

“Because there are differences between rural and urban communities. There’s a different response between urban and rural communities,” said Smith County Memorial Hospital CEO Allen Van Driel.

Van Driel said that response can come with extra challenges.

“We typically have fewer resources and fewer staff,” he said.

This can be a problem for Smith County where about one-quarter of the county’s population is older than 65 and at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. Other rural communities are in similar situations, which is why they say the distribution of a vaccine needs to be handled at the local level instead of facing the same protocols as urban areas in the state.

Van Driel said Kelly tole the group of rural Kansas health administrators that high-risk individuals will be the top priority for a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

