Man turns heads on Wichita streets with his ‘scootski’

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the streets of Wichita, Daniel Thomas' creation could turn your head a time or two. What resembles a jetski on the road is what Thomas calls a “scootski.”

After multiple sightings of his unusual ride, Thomas has been tagged on social media and called numerous times with people wanting to know the story behind it. Thomas said his scootski is a moped with a body kit. He’s cleared it to be on the streets, although it has been pulled a few times.

“I just went all-in on it,” he said. “It has taillights, headlights, blinkers, it’s registered. The moped underneath is clean Kansas title,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas turned extra items around the house into something to make others' day.

“It’s the funny part about it, it’s the smiles, it’s the laughs, the good questions, the good humor,” Thomas said. “And that’s all that is. That’s all that is, was just cruise around and get some positive reactions.”

Thomas said he’s trying to sell his ride, but is also working on another one.

