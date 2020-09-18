Advertisement

Sedgwick County drops below 5% for positive COVID-19 tests

For the first time since June 24, Sedgwick County's percent positive rate for COVID-19 has dropped below 5%.
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is trending in the right direction when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

For the first time since June 24, the latest positive percentage rate is below 5% for COVID-19. The current rate is 4.9%, according to the health department’s dashboard.

The data moves Sedgwick County into the green zone for school gating metrics. That means all Wichita students could attend classes in-person, a decision though that is up to the Wichita School Board.

Sedgwick County added 61 new cases on Friday and no new deaths.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

