Sedgwick County drops below 5% for positive COVID-19 tests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is trending in the right direction when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

For the first time since June 24, the latest positive percentage rate is below 5% for COVID-19. The current rate is 4.9%, according to the health department’s dashboard.

The data moves Sedgwick County into the green zone for school gating metrics. That means all Wichita students could attend classes in-person, a decision though that is up to the Wichita School Board.

Sedgwick County added 61 new cases on Friday and no new deaths.

