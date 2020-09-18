Advertisement

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.(Source: Census/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

A new report released Thursday also said it could result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million annually in federal funding for healthcare for its neediest residents.

Scenarios modeled by statisticians Jonathan Auerbach and Steve Pierson showed that if the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident ends in September, without an extra month, California, Ohio, or Idaho could gain congressional seats, while Florida or Montana could lose seats they otherwise might have gotten.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

News

Free meal distribution begins for students in USD 259

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

News

'Scootski' turns heads on Wichita streets

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County extends curfew for bars, nightclubs to midnight starting Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to recommend a curfew extension for bars and nightclubs.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Man turns heads on Wichita streets with his ‘scootski’

Updated: 6 hours ago
What resembles a jetski on the road is what Daniel Thomas calls a “scootski.”

Western Kansas News

Meade cancels day of classes, moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 spread

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Meade, USD 226 announced Thursday that there would be no school for all students on Friday (Sept. 18) and that starting on Monday, (Sept. 21), the entire district will shift to remote learning for at least a week.