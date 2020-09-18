Wesley Healthcare announces updated visitor policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare is updating its visitor policy.

Starting Monday, patients will be allowed to have one visitor inside the hospital from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed and no visitors are allowed for those in high-risk areas, such as COVID-19 units.

The hospital will allow the following exceptions:

Two parents/guardians for infants and pediatric patients

· One parent/guardian overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and neonatal

· special care unit (NSCU) patients

· Two support people for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight

· Visitation for end-of-life situations, allowing two family members for two hours

· Overnight stays when appropriate

Screenings and temperature checks will remain in place.

One patient advocate will also be allowed to accompany patients into hospital emergency departments and freestanding ERs.

The hospital said it will continue to monitor its patient policies.

