Wilson County reports second death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus death
Coronavirus death(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A second death due to COID-19 has occurred in Wilson County.

The health department reported the individual, who was over the age of 85, died on Thursday. They tested positive on Sept. 11 and was admitted to the hospital Monday.

No other details were given and close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine.

Wilson County is in southeast Kansas.

