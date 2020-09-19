1 injured in accidental shooting at Wichita’s Cowtown Museum
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is responding to a shooting at the Old Cowtown Museum.
A spokesperson for the department said there was an accidental discharge of a firearm during a demonstration at the museum and one person was hit. At this time, we don’t know if it was an actor or a bystander.
The patient is being taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
