1 injured in accidental shooting at Wichita’s Cowtown Museum

KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is responding to a shooting at the Old Cowtown Museum.

A spokesperson for the department said there was an accidental discharge of a firearm during a demonstration at the museum and one person was hit. At this time, we don’t know if it was an actor or a bystander.

The patient is being taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

